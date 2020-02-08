San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:30 PM
St. Brendan Catholic Church
29 Rockaway Ave (at Ulloa)
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Brendan Catholic Church
29 Rockaway Ave (at Ulloa)
San Francisco, CA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
San Francisco, CA
Resources
Adrian Kelly Obituary
Adrian Ambrose Kelly

Adrian passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2020 at the age of 68.

He was a fiercely loyal, loving and feisty Irishman who grew up in hard times in rural Ireland and never let himself, or anyone else, forget it. He was able to find joy and lessons in those memories all his life.

The 11th of 13 children born and raised in Tullow, County Carlow, Ireland, Adrian made his way to Canada, then traveled first to New York where he tended bar at the popular McGrath's watering hole in Queens. He then ventured north to Alaska to work on the pipeline before settling in San Francisco. It was in the City where he met and married his wife, Maureen, eventually becoming co-owners of Knights' Catering. Adrian was quite at home in his adopted city where he put down roots as an avid golfer, accomplished butcher and bartender. He drew strength from his friendships built at St Brendan's and Sacred Heart Cathedral. For 68 years, he was a man about town and a social butterfly who loved to stop on the street for a chat or drop by for a visit.

Adrian is survived by Maureen, his loving wife of 30 years, and adoring children: Molly (Hayden), Danny and Grace. He will be missed by his siblings: Canice, Stan, Nessa, Albert, Angela, Patrick, Joe and Desmond; and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He is preceded in death by siblings: Cyril, Kieran, Colum and Anne.

The family invites friends to visit on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:30pm and attend a Vigil Service at 7pm at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 29 Rockaway Ave (at Ulloa), SF. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13th at 10am at St. Brendan Church, SF. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , St. Brendan School, and The United Irish Cultural Center Library.

Slan agus beannacht.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
