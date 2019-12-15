|
|
Adriano Orsi
8-25-55 – 12-7-19 Adriano came from a line of chefs in Northern Italy. His father Oreste, was a graduate of the Culinary Academy in Italy. His primo restaurant was Oreste's Golden Bear set in the
California Wine Country for a decade. Ristorante Orsi in Marin County for another decade, where he had 2 beautiful children Orianna & Giovanni. Lastly, historical Pier 15 Restaurant & Bar for 14 years, in San Rafael,
Adriano was a soft-spoken, kind gentleman, with an infectious laugh, funny stories, loving husband, father and the best chef ever!
Married to Ferol McKean in 1982. Married for 37 years.
His leaving ~ touches us all.
Service is to be held at Duggan's Mortuary, December 20, 2019, 3:00 PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019