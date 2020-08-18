Adrienne Hiscox Mitchell

July 6, 1927 to August 12, 2020

Adrienne Hiscox Mitchell, a long-time resident of Hillsborough, passed away at the age of 93, on August 12, 2020, from natural causes after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Mitchell, who was an alumnus of Stanford University and Stanford Law School, and former general counsel of Utah International. They were married in 1951. She was also predeceased by their only son, Mark Means Mitchell, who was born in 1955 and died in November 2017.



Adrienne was born on July 6, 1927, in San Mateo, the daughter of Richard G. and Lucy Woodbridge (Means) Hiscox. She attended Castilleja School in Palo Alto and was graduated from Kansas University in 1948. She was a research chemist at the Del Monte Company in San Francisco from 1948 to 1952. Though enjoying her work as a chemist, she turned her talents to leadership in major non-profit organizations. Active in the American Association of University Women, she was president of the large local branch. She was President of the Children's Health Home Auxiliary and was extremely active in her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, and served many roles, including Grand Vice President.



She and Bruce traveled the world extensively, often with Mark, visiting over 150 countries. Patrons of the arts, they enjoyed decades of opera, symphony and theater is San Francisco, as well as many trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival with a group of close friends. A gracious hostess, she and Bruce welcomed many friends to large and small parties, and an annual eggnog party during the holidays. They were both active in San Mateo County politics because of Bruce's role in the Republican Central Committee.



Adrienne was long-time member of the Congregational Church of San Mateo.

Interment will be private at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.



Contributions can be made to Castilleja School, 1310 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA 94301.





