Agapito Ambriz

Agapito "Gapo" Macias AmbrizAgapito "Gapo" Macias Ambriz, a resident of San Francisco, California entered eternal rest on June 9, 2020. He was born in Santa Rita New Mexico in September 1926. He graduated from Hurley High School, in 1945 and joined the US Army, two years later he joined the US Air Force, where he retired after 20 years of service with the rank of Master Sergeant. In 1979 he received his BA from Western New Mexico University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abundio and Inocencia Ambriz and his brother Jose Ambriz and sister Adela Ramirez. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maria Escareno Ambriz, four children, Arnold Ambriz(Elizabeth), Xavier Ambriz (Annie) , Ofelia, and Julian Ambriz (Madonna). He has three grandchildren, Armando Rook, Gabriela Ambriz, and Julian Ambriz II. Gapo loved pie a la mode , big band music, and he was a dancing man who would always say "I've got the feeling Cora!" Until we meet again.