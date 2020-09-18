Agnes Hambley

Agnes Molinelli Hambley
May 2, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Entered peacefully to rest on September 10, 2020, Agnes was born in San Francisco, California, the eldest child and only daughter of Pietro and Maria Molinelli, Italian immigrants from Barchi, Provincia di Genova, who arrived in San Francisco only a few months before Agnes' birth.
A proud SF native, Agnes attended Star of the Sea Grammar School and then Star of the Sea Academy, Class of '48. Growing up in the Richmond District, she cherished her family and friends and was often in the company of her beloved cousins. It was on Clement Street, that she met the love of her life, William. While William served his country in the Korean War, Agnes worked in the executive offices of the Hibernia Bank, waiting for his return.
In 1953, they were married in Star of the Sea Church. They bought their first house in the Sunset District, to raise their only child, Gina. They were proud supporters of Holy Name Parish until they relocated in 1977 to San Mateo. Agnes enjoyed her new community, but always missed her "Sunset fog".
Agnes truly lived for her family and was proud of her Italian heritage. She made several trips to Italy with her family to celebrate milestones and spend time with her Italian cousins. She was a devoted Mother to her daughter and son-in-law, but truly lived for being "Nonni" to her two grandsons. She never missed their school or sporting events, from pre-school through college graduations, and was very proud and encouraging of their personal accomplishments.
Agnes is survived by her daughter Gina (Brad) Garibaldi, and the loves of her life, her grandsons Vince (Christie) Garibaldi, and Stephen Garibaldi. Her dear brothers and sisters-in-law James (Joyce) Molinelli, and Mario (Linda) Molinelli, along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members both here and in Italy, all of whom she truly loved and supported any way she could. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband William, and her eldest brother, John Molinelli.
Agnes' family would like to acknowledge her dear friend Jean, her loyal friend of 60 years, as well as her exceptional caregivers, especially Anna, Orla and Rosaleen for their utmost compassion these past several months.
Private committal services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California. Gifts in Agnes' memory can be sent to:
Corpus Christi Monastery 215 Oak Grove Avenue Menlo Park, CA 94025
