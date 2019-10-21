San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Agnes McWalters Obituary
Agnes McWalters

Agnes McWalters was born 28 January 1927 on the Island of Hawaii in the City of Hilo and was the youngest of 12 siblings. Daughter to Antone Cambra and Mary Fernandez, she spent her early years growing up on the Kohala Plantation and then relocated to San Francisco where she resided with her husband, Robert, and children for over 65 years.

She was dearly loved and will be missed by many family members & friends whom admired her compassionate and caring demeanor. She was always there for those who needed someone to talk with.

Agnes will be remembered by her eloquent and passionate personality always leaving those with a smile on their face and a warm feeling in their heart.

She was a dedicated Giants fan and enjoyed sharing time with family & friends often performing hula dances at family events with her sisters. For many years she was an active swimmer and enjoyed playing the violin and piano.

She is survived by her son, Kevin; sister, Miki; son-in-law, Jim; and grandchildren: Brendan, Mary, Maclane, Parker and Makena.

She passed away with family at her side following a heroic battle with cancer on 18 July 2019 at the age of 92. A Memorial Mass will be held for Agnes and her husband, Robert, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Gabriel's Church, 2559 40th Ave, San Francisco, in the Sunset District.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
