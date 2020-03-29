|
|
Agnes Piva
1923-2020Treasured mother and nonna, Agnes was reunited at long last with her beloved Bruno on March 27th. She was born in SF to Celestina and Antonio Denegri on August 5, 1923. She attended Most Holy Redeemer Grammar School and was a graduate of Commerce High School. During WWII, she worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance and served as a volunteer nurse's aide for the American Red Cross.
Agnes met and fell in love with the love of her life, the handsome Bruno, an Italian POW stationed in the Bay Area. He returned to Italy after the war where Agnes joined him and they married in Porcia, Friuli on 9-14-46. They then returned to SF where they raised their family. Agnes was heartbroken to lose her beloved husband to cancer in 1975.
She spent the following years raising her younger children, caring for her mother, and traveling with members of the Eureka Valley Senior Center where she served as secretary and later president. She was also a member of the Monte Cristo and Verdi Clubs.
In later years, she delighted in activities at the San Bruno Senior Center where she had many friends. She loved to dance and never failed to ask the band to play "Begin the Beguine". Fiercely independent, she drove until two years ago when she began taking Uber for her weekly trips to San Bruno.
Agnes will be greatly missed by her devoted children, Sandra Mangold (Fred), Donna Morris (Mike), Gary Piva (Luz), Diane Fernandez (Alex), nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives in California and Italy. She was happiest when surrounded by family, and loved whipping up tucco, minestrone, risotto and polenta at a moment's notice.
We are grateful for the support of caregivers at Marin Post Acute, Atria Novato, Westborough Royale SSF, and Mission Hospice. Due to social distancing constraints, private family services will take place later this week.
Mom, we pray you are dancing happily in Dad's arms again.
********************
Luther Vandross:
"I know I'm praying for much too much
But could you send her
The only man she loved
I know you don't do
it usually
But Dear Lord
She's dying to dance with my father again".
Sandra
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020