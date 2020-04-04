|
Agustin De Jesus Guardado
8/28/1926 - 3/29/2020Agustin De Jesus Guardado was born to Don Felix Guardado Ramirez and Dona Leonor Antonia Valle de Guardado in the town of Jayaque, Departamento La Libertad El Salvador C.A. He was the oldest of 5 children. Carmen, Antonia, Felix and Ernesto. Growing up he enjoyed, soccer, basketball, riding his motorcycle , and hunting on the family estate. After graduating from University he worked for 10 years as an Account Manager for a regional coffee distributing company. In 1952 he collected his savings and decided it was time to venture out, see new sights, and meet new people. His dream of traveling to the United States was underway. He and a few friends packed up the car and embarked on a 2,000+ mile journey. He visited many cities during his travels, and decided to stay in his favorite, San Francisco. Agustin found work first painting ships, then automobiles which became his career. He was a proud member of the Auto, Marine & Specialty Painters Union Local 1176. In his spare time Agustin enjoyed playing soccer. This ultimately led to him meeting the woman he would marry and spend the rest of his life with. Agustin met Margarita Contreras at a soccer game, and began courting her. So the story goes, his friends called him "Valentin" -meaning valiant, instead of Agustin, because Margarita's mother was very protective. Agustin persisted, and on October 29, 1960 they married. They had 3 children, Mark, Jose, and Tania. Agustin worked hard to provide a better life for them. He loved & nurtured his family and watched it grow, and grow. Beloved Father-in-Law of Laura, Mary, Nicole. Grandfather of Johnny, Anthony, Francessca, Glen, Mark, Christina, Dominic, Martina, Rebecca, Giovanni, Maliyah, Leonor. Great Grandfather of Kayla, Marissa, Ariel, Ayana, Anthony, Isaiah, Johnny, Allison, Aalinah, Aliti, Christian, Mark III, Alianna, Agustin, Mimi, Raymond, Isaac, PennyGrace, Soraya, Gabriel, Cyrus, Luciana, Nicholas, and Great-Great Grandfather of Ayla. Agustin enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in his chair, while watching sports on TV, taking drives to San Bruno Park and strolling with Margarita. He was a good man, who lived a simple, full, and happy life. He cared for his wife as her health deteriorated, until he needed help himself. Agustin didn't accept the need for others to help care for him easily. His caregivers were patient, and kind. We are blessed to have such wonderful people caring for my parents. Agustin's mind was still sharp, but his body could not keep up. After several bouts of pneumonia, and existing health issues his body could no longer manage the strain. He died peacefully in the company of his remaining children. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Agustin will live on in our hearts, memories, and in the retelling of the stories of his life.
A small private service was held for Margarita to say goodbye to Agustin. The family is planning a Memorial Service for a future date pending a time when it is safe to gather
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020