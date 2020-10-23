Aimee Beth Trujillo

January 24, 1937 - October 16, 2020

Aimee Beth Louderback was born in San Francisco, CA into a devout Irish Catholic family. She had two brothers and two sisters, all of whom are deceased except her oldest sister Jean who is 94 and still lives in San Francisco. Aimee attended Catholic schools her entire life and in every case she was the top student. Upon graduating from Presentation High School she enrolled in Lone Mountain College (a sister school to the University of San Francisco). There she met her future husband, Tony Trujillo, who was attending USF. Ever the unselfish one, she gave up her own career to support Tony and raise a family. Married in 1956 they were just short of their 65th anniversary.

While raising five children, who were her first priority, from time to time she ventured into the business and educational worlds. She taught elementary school in San Fernando, California, was secretary to the publisher of the Palo Alto Times, top accountant for California Casualty Insurance and operated an electronic company in Marin County.

As happens with many talented women, raising a family is so important and while the need to use all of her talents was ever present, she always put her family and their dreams before herself. She is survived by her husband, sister, five children, and her granddaughter. Aimee was incredibly proud that all of her children graduated from college. Therese, her oldest, is a recipient of three Emmy Awards. Her son Tony is a teacher in the Oakland Public School District and is married to Frances Joe. Louise is a physical therapist in San Francisco. John is an actor in New York City. Bob lives in Reno and recently completed two business degrees. Aimee's only grandchild Elizabeth is beginning her career in San Francisco.

Happy marriages of 64 years are rare but Aimee was the model wife and mother. She went to El Paso with her husband so that he could become the superintendent of the Ysleta School District in 1992. Upon her husband's retirement she and Tony decided to remain in the area. They developed a thoroughbred breeding and racing farm in La Union, New Mexico. Her Catholic faith enriched her life. She served as a eucharistic minister at her parish.

In all her 83 years she was loved not only by her husband and family but by all who knew her. Her family has chosen to postpone services until it is safe to gather for a celebration of her life.



