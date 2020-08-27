Akiko Sutton

Akiko Kishida Sutton

December 28, 1933-July 7, 2020

Akiko (Kiki) Kishida Sutton, a longtime San Francisco resident, passed away peacefully in her home on July 7, 2020 at the age of 86.

Kiki was born December 28, 1933 in Osaka, Japan to Jyuzaburo Kishida and Teru Takayama. She traveled to the United States in December 1956 and attended the Dan Slyke Horological Institute in Oakland, then one of the premier clock and watch making schools in the world. At the end of her

studies, for her graduation requirement, Kiki was given a block of steel and instructed to make out of it a clock with 40 pieces that was accurate to within 20 seconds over a week. She completed the assignment and Kiki's clock was accurate to less than 4 seconds over a month. She graduated with Full Honors in February 1959.

As a Certified Master Watchmaker by the American Watchmaker's Institute, she worked in the watchmaking and precision instrumentation trade for over 30 years, eventually establishing her own business. She maintained a client list of public and private clock owners for whom she repaired and maintained their priceless timepieces. She was highly sought after by many museums as one of the remaining horologists in the world qualified to repair their invaluable antiques, especially from the Renaissance time period.

Kiki was retained to keep the 4-faced clock on the Tower of the Ferry Building fully maintained. Under her care, it was always on-time.

Kiki enjoyed pheasant hunting with her husband Tom, their Brittany Spaniel dogs and the Sutton boys in Yolo County. She also spent time rescuing homeless dogs, and antique shopping. Kiki volunteered her time working with disadvantaged youth from the Bay Area, homeless veteran support programs, and the Red Cross.

Among her joys were family Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings and the annual Crab Lunch that she and Tom held for all of their children and grandchildren at the top of the Fairmont Tower. She also loved the frequent visits of her nephew and his wife from Japan, who kept a caring eye on her and took her on excursions around California. She was also blessed with the inviolate friendship of her guardian and attorney, George Yamasaki.

Kiki was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sueko; her husband, Thomas Howey Sutton, III, Colonel, U.S. Army, whom she married in January 1969; and stepchildren, Thomas and Suzanne Sutton.

Kiki is survived by her sister, Yoshiko Takenaka; her nephew and his wife, Takeshi and Kayoko Takenaka; her brother, Hayao Kishida and his family; stepsons, James and John Sutton; and grandchildren, Jason Sutton, Benjamin Sutton, McCandless Sutton, Alexandra Sutton, Thea Sutton, Cole Sutton and Riley Jack Sutton. Kiki's final resting place will be with her Japanese family in Osaka.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no public services are planned at this time.

We thank her caretakers, eldercare specialists, and medical professionals for their great support and help in keeping Kiki safe and comfortable for so long. May she rest in peace.



