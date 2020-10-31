Akito "Chico" Sunada

June 12, 1928 - Oct 6, 2020

Chico passed away unexpectedly in San Francisco. He served briefly in the Army and later became a career USPS employee. Born in Oakland, Chico resided there for many years before spending most of his retirement years living in Japantown. Chico was a loyal fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors always willing to engage in a lively conversation when it came to them. His wonderful sense of humor was heightened by his infectious laugh. He was kind and generous and will be missed. Predeceased by his brother Frank Sunada, brother-in-law George Sutow and niece Cathy Sasaki. Survivors include his sister Toshiko Sutow, sister-in-law Clarine Sunada and many nieces and nephews. No service will be held due to the pandemic. Donations may be made in his memory to Kimochi, Inc. San Francisco.



