1/1
Akito Sunada
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Akito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Akito "Chico" Sunada
June 12, 1928 - Oct 6, 2020
Chico passed away unexpectedly in San Francisco. He served briefly in the Army and later became a career USPS employee. Born in Oakland, Chico resided there for many years before spending most of his retirement years living in Japantown. Chico was a loyal fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors always willing to engage in a lively conversation when it came to them. His wonderful sense of humor was heightened by his infectious laugh. He was kind and generous and will be missed. Predeceased by his brother Frank Sunada, brother-in-law George Sutow and niece Cathy Sasaki. Survivors include his sister Toshiko Sutow, sister-in-law Clarine Sunada and many nieces and nephews. No service will be held due to the pandemic. Donations may be made in his memory to Kimochi, Inc. San Francisco.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved