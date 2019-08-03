|
Alan Charles Baer
Nov 20, 1929 - July 27, 2019Alan Charles Baer of San Francisco, California, 89yo, died peacefully July 27, 2019. Born November 20, 1929, to Max Baer and Dorothy Figel Baer. He was a 4th generation San Franciscan. He graduated Lowell High School in 1947 and U.C. Berkeley in 1951. Through the wife (Sherry Chamove Levit) of his lifelong friend (Victor Levit) he was introduced to Carol Diane Blumenfeld, and married in 1962. They had two children, Lisa Louise Baer (Twilling), and Brett Arthur Baer. Carol and Alan divorced in 1968 and his friend, Steve Goddard, encouraged Alan to pursue his dream of becoming a stock broker. Alan was hired by Smith Barney & Company, then moved to Kidder Peabody & Co., (acquired by PaineWebber & Co., then UBS Financial). In 1977, he met and married his wife of 20yrs, Nancy Van Norman. Alan retired from UBS in 2005, but remained a financial advisor. Alan was an avid reader, World War II expert, tennis player, card player, fisherman, and loyal sponsor of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and the San Francisco Ballet. Alan was proud of his and Nancy's creation of the Alan and Nancy Baer Foundation, a charitable trust sponsoring psychological support groups for friends and relatives of cancer patients. Alan is survived by his son Brett, his daughter Lisa, his six grandchildren, Jackson Archibald Twilling, Aria Carolyn Twilling, Raven Sachal Twilling, B'Jean Adonis Woodland-Baer, Andrew Joseph Woodland-Baer, and Christian Judah Woodland-Baer, his ex-wife Carol, and his dear friend of 15 years, Leslie de Bretteville.
A memorial service will be held in Alan's honor at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino, Colma, CA 94014.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019