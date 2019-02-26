Alan David Bonapart 1930-2019 Alan was a man who lived a full life and was loved by many. He was a gentle man of keen intellect and a beautiful temperament. He was a man of great kindness and extraordinary sweetness.

Alan was cherished by his wife of 63 years, Helen Bonapart, who survives him. He was a loving father to Paul, and to Andy who predeceased him. He was adored by grandchildren Adin and Mayana and will be missed by Barri Bonapart, Mitch Stein, and many wonderful friends.

Alan was born in San Francisco to Rose and Ben Bonapart. Alan graduated from UC Berkeley in Political Science and Boalt Hall Law School. He enjoyed a long, distinguished career as an estate and trust attorney at Bancroft, Avery and McAlister. Alan took great pleasure and pride in his work and he helped many people.

Please contact Sinai Memorial Chapel at 925-962-3636 for funeral information.

