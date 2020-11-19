Alan "Mad Hatter" Greenspan

June 27, 1946-November 9,2020

Alan Greenspan, the Mad Hatter of Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9. He was 74.

Alan was known as the Mad Hatter as he was the one who constructed the wild and crazy hats that were used in Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon at Club Fugazi in San Francisco. Since 1978, he worked closely with Steve Silver who created and designed the hats for Alan to build.

Alan was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Manhattan at the age of 18 living at various times in Greenwich Village and Chelsea.

He worked his way into a film studio as a "gopher" getting coffee for the other employees and running errands. Within a year, he was the studio's art director. He longed to do special effects for movies and found himself doing those effects for tv commercials including one for Playtex bras in which he made the women disappear and have the oh-so-supportive bras stay firm in mid air.

He worked with Mr. Rogers Neighborhood including creating the puppets Sarah Saturday and Dr. and Mrs. Duckbill Platypus.

Alan grew disenchanted with New York and as his friends told him about how wonderful San Francisco was, he decided to come out west.

He found jobs designing window displays for just about every major San Francisco department store around Union Square.

But he didn't hit it big until five years later in 1978 when Steve Silver learned of his visual wizardry.

When Steve Silver passed away in 1995, his widow, Jo Schuman Silver took over as producer of Beach Blanket Babylon. She worked closely with Alan and the Artistic Director, Kenny Mazlow to continue Steve's visions of the show.

In addition to the astonishing technical skill and mechanical ingenuity with which Alan executed Steve Silver's concepts for the hats, he never failed to add a personal touch of artistry and wit. He used paper and foam core to build the hats and then spray painted them and, finally assembling all the parts and electrifying all the pieces so they would light up on cue.

The secret of how the women wore the hats was never divulged and as Alan has said, "By force of will. It's the Jedi mind trick. It's theater magic and if I told you, then you'd know, and I'd have to have you killed."

The only low point in Alan's hat career is when he built a Grauman's Chinese Theater hat for the opening number of the 1989 Academy Awards. It's touted at every award ceremony as the worst opening number ever which Steve Silver loved!

Over the years, Alan has created, with Steve Silver's designs, many hats that appeared onstage: several SF skyline hats, The Wedding Cake hat, A Christmas hat with a sprouting tree, the Las Vegas hat for the 18 month run at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, the London Hat, the Washington, D.C hat and the largest hat ever to appear on stage at the San Francisco Opera House for the 1987 Fol de Rol: The ginormous San Francisco Hat which was 33 feet tall, 20 feet wide, and 8 feet deep. The brim of the hat was so large it required over 60 yards of taffeta and over 200 ostrich feathers.

Alan also loved to bake so in addition to making hats for the show, he would bring fresh cookies to workers at various Castro shops and would overfeed his guests at his annual Mad Hatter Tea Parties and, of course when he came in to Club Fugazi to work on the hats, he would bring a large box of whatever cookies he had made and fed the crew, cast and band to their delight.

He was an amazing person and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and/or working with him.

A private ceremony of his life will be held at a later date and his ashes scattered.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store