Alan Jerome Kerman
February 23, 1943 - February 18, 2019Alan was born in Chicago and died at home in Marin with his wife by his side. He suffered from Lewy Body Dementia for 5 years, but his phenomenal humor and generous heart were with him to the end.
Alan loved his work in the Wine & Spirits industry with Ratchin's, Young's Market, and Wine Warehouse, especially sales & training where he could converse and make new friends as he mentored and inspired others. He is survived by his wife Colleen; son Scott (Jill); grandchildren Jared, Ethan, and Chase; brother Steve (Sheri); and sister Jerri Meacham.
Alan enjoyed writing, acting, and helping others. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Alan J. Kerman be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park 94026; or SF Playhouse Rising Star Prgm.- www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/donate. Information on Services will post on www.allcountycremationserv.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019