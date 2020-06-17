Alan S. WongDec 23, 1930 - May 15, 2020Alan S. Wong passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in San Francisco on December 23, 1930 to parents Walter M.G. Wong and Lai Lin Tai, he was the second of four children: Carol, Alan (1930-2020), Victor and Lloyd (1933-2005).Growing up in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Chinatown and later becoming a deacon, teacher, and elder prepared him for a future as a community advocate. Alan affiliated with organizations such as both National and San Francisco Council of Churches, Chinese Christian Union, Confab, Juvenile Hall, War on Poverty, EOC Poverty Board, Community College Board, and the Chinese Democratic Club.Alan served in the U.S. Army in the 1950's. After discharge, he earned a B.A. and Master's degrees in Social Work at SFSU. Supporting the student strike in the 1960's, he later became a lecturer in the newly formed Ethnic Studies DepartmentAlan served on the boards of over 50 associations over time and was a co-founder of Self Help for the Elderly, Asian, Inc., Chinese Cultural Center, and Northeast Federal Credit Union. He also served on the Advisory Committee for the I-Hotel and as Director of Programs for Asian, Inc., (1973-1976), Executive Director of Self Help for the Elderly (1976-1979), and Director of Business Development for Asian Inc., (1979-1983).His early affiliation with the YMCA began in his teen years as a member of a boys' club, which later, combined with 2 other clubs, converted into the ARO's, which celebrated 69 years of service last December. Alan once wrote, "Although some people encouraged me to go to seminary, I chose the YMCA as a vocation because I thought that would be the best way to express my theology. As a YMCA professional, I was required to take religious courses which were available through correspondence from the YMCA college." Alan served as the Executive Director of the Chinatown YMCA from 1972-1990.In 2004, Alan suffered a fall which left him a quadriplegic. He struggled a bit early on, but remembering that God's grace is sufficient for him, continued pursuing life for 15 ½ years in a wheelchair, attending meetings, events, and socializing.Alan's personal creed was "...to be an innovator, to be on the cutting edge, to be accountable, to be responsible, and to be a person of integrity---behind it all always is Christ."He is survived by his wife Rachel, daughter Kimberly (Robert), son Kevin (Tricia), and four grandsons, Jordan, Tyler, Connor, and Christian.Donations may be directed to the following organizations:Chinatown YMCA: 855 Sacramento St., SF., CA 94108Cumberland Presbyterian Chinese Church (memo Building Fund): 865 Jackson St., SF., CA 94133Presbyterian Church in Chinatown: 925 Stockton St., SF., CA 94108