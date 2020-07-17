Alan Schneider

Alan D. Schneider

September 22, 1944 - July 15, 2020

Alan died peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday July 15, 2020. For eight years, he bravely fought pancreatic cancer and all who knew him admired his courage, strength, good humor and endless energy.



Always a proud San Francisco native, Alan was an alumnus of Lowell High School and the University of Arizona, where he developed his passion for business and his great love of antique art. Alan successfully combined the two, when he opened The Antique Traders on California Street, fifty years ago. He truly loved buying & collecting Art Nouveau and shared his knowledge and excitement with clients near & far.



Alan's friendships were long & deep. His childhood friends and friends from Lowell, knew him to be an extremely loyal, loving, generous & supportive friend.



Alan was an athlete and a great competitor and golf was his passion. He traveled the world to play competitively and always worked to improve his game. A great source of pride was being chosen to represent the USA at the Maccabi Games in Israel. And while he was a great participant, he was also a great supporter of Bay Area sports, with 49er and Warrior tickets for fifty years.



Alan cared deeply about others, gave generously to charities and for years co-chaired the annual Golf fundraiser for the SF Jewish Home; he was a senior advisor for the annual Maccabi USA golf fundraiser. Setting an example, he encouraged others to dig deeper and do more.



Above all, Alan cherished his family. With his loving wife, Laurie, he enjoyed travel, bridge and their wide circle of friends. With his previous wife, Beverly, he had a daughter, Kelly, with whom he was extremely close and who gave him his loving granddaughters, Kaitlyn & Brooke. Alan is also survived by his brother Ronnie and son-in-law Tony.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the San Francisco Jewish Home or Hospice by the Bay.









