Alan John Silver
January 26, 1940 - November 24, 2019Alan Silver of Hayward, CA, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 at age 79 in Pleasanton, CA after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Alan was born on January 26, 1940 in Oakland, CA to Lloyd and Sammie Silver. He graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland.
After working in the furniture business for a few years, Alan followed in his great uncle Ben's footsteps and joined New York Life as an insurance agent in 1965. He had a very successful career that included being named the Council Vice President of New York Life in 1987. Alan was a Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Round Table and earned Top Of The Table honors many times. Most importantly, Alan was proud of the impact he made on his clients' lives - many of whom became close friends.
Alan was a dedicated community leader. His biggest passion was helping children. Alan created the Academy of Athletics & Academics where he combined a national-caliber baseball program with an educational program helping kids prepare for life's challenges after school. He sponsored many baseball teams under the New York Life Silversox and Oakland Oaks programs. Alan was also very involved in the Jewish Federation of the Greater East Bay and even played Santa Claus for several years bringing cheer to the lives of abused children.
Family meant everything to Alan. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Frazier), son Lloyd and his wife Jessica (Vetter), son Stephen, son Aaron and his wife Jenny (Capilla), brother Richard and his wife Cindy, brother Stephen, great aunt Shirley, and other loving family members. He is predeceased by his brother Bradley.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:30AM to be held at TPC Stonebrae Country Club, 202 Country Club Dr, Hayward, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019