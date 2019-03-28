Albert Gaston Artoux August 4, 1939 - March 20, 2019 Albert Gaston Artoux passed away on March 20th, 2019 in the comfort of his home of 48 years in San Mateo, California. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease 12 years prior which he bravely battled. His gentle spirit and easy-going nature touched many lives.



Albert, a resident of San Mateo since 1964, was born on Friday, August 4, 1939 in San Francisco, California, to Irma Frances and Gaston Paul Artoux. He attended Lowell High School before graduating from San Francisco State University. He met his wife, Lorraine, from Burlingame and they married in 1963. Lorraine was attracted to his humor before his tall, dark, good looks.



Al spent college summers working as a bellhop at the Yellowstone Lodge and Denali Lodge. As a father and husband, he provided for his family as owner and manager of the Hotel Iroquois on O'Farrell Street in San Francisco. He continued managing property well into his retirement.



An avid outdoor enthusiast and environmentalist, his love of nature and adventure led his family on road trips all over the western United States, rafting in the Grand Canyon and Yampa River, numerous backpacking and camping excursions in the Sierra Nevada, traveling abroad to Europe and the Holy Land. He was an avid huntsman, golfer, and bridge player.



As a proud French American, he was a member of La Ligue Henry IV, Le Club Chasseurs et Menteurs, the French Athletic Club. He regularly attended family events with Le Cousines, and Les Amis.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lorraine, his daughter Anne, his son John (Cliff), his daughter Cathy, grandson Alec, sister-in-law Virginia Artoux, brother in-law Robert Goudy, and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother Roger Paul Artoux.



Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass, Friday, April 5th, 10am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 300 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the .







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary