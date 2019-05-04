Albert Bucci January 30, 1918 – April 23, 2019 Albert Bucci, "Al" passed away peacefullyon April 23, 2019, at the age of 101. He is survived by his two daughters, Marian Waddell and Carol Bucci, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Bucci, and sons,Robert Bucci and Gerald Bucci. Al is also survived by hisdaughters-in-law,Jeanne Bucci and Beverly Bucci; grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Noelle, Jim, Mark, Nick, John, Dave, Matthew, Janine, and Lizzy; his eleven great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved so dearly.

Al was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. He made the Bay Area his forever home after his marriage, and being stationed at the Presidio of San Franciscowhile inthe U.S. Army. Al also worked for Pacific Bellfor over 30 years in many different capacities.

Al was Mr. Fix It, and was often found in his workshop crafting napkin holders, and his famous wine corkboards. He cherished summer days and nights on the deck at the family cabin in Twain Harte. With pizza, a glass of wine, and his family's laughter, Al was content. Al ended every toast with the phrase "Salud, Chindon"- health fora 100 years.

A celebration of his life will be on Saturday,May 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Drive, Daly City. In lieu of flowers, we know that Al would appreciate donations to Our Lady of Mercy Parishor school.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019