San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
1 Elmwood Drive
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Bucci


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Albert Bucci Obituary
Albert Bucci

January 30, 1918 – April 23, 2019

Albert Bucci, "Al" passed away peacefullyon April 23, 2019, at the age of 101. He is survived by his two daughters, Marian Waddell and Carol Bucci, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Bucci, and sons,Robert Bucci and Gerald Bucci. Al is also survived by hisdaughters-in-law,Jeanne Bucci and Beverly Bucci; grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Noelle, Jim, Mark, Nick, John, Dave, Matthew, Janine, and Lizzy; his eleven great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved so dearly.
Al was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. He made the Bay Area his forever home after his marriage, and being stationed at the Presidio of San Franciscowhile inthe U.S. Army. Al also worked for Pacific Bellfor over 30 years in many different capacities.
Al was Mr. Fix It, and was often found in his workshop crafting napkin holders, and his famous wine corkboards. He cherished summer days and nights on the deck at the family cabin in Twain Harte. With pizza, a glass of wine, and his family's laughter, Al was content. Al ended every toast with the phrase "Salud, Chindon"- health fora 100 years.
A celebration of his life will be on Saturday,May 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Drive, Daly City. In lieu of flowers, we know that Al would appreciate donations to Our Lady of Mercy Parishor school.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now