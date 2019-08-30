|
Albert N. BullockAlbert N. Bullock "Al" age 96 born in Upstate New York and a resident of San Mateo County since 1950 died on August 16, 2019 in Daly City. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Al was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. He was a combat Photographer aboard the Light Cruiser USS Santa Fe. In March of 1945, his ship pulled up alongside the Carrier Franklin which had been bombed and was dead in the water, on fire, and listing. The USS Santa Fe rescued many sailors and helped put out the fires on the Franklin. The famous photo of this was taken by Al when he was 22 years of age.
After the War, Al had several jobs including a photographer for Staggs Photo; Radio Station KOFY; he sold fine China and silverware; and his freelance business "Sports Specialties". Al mentored his son Bob who was a budding photographer, and together they worked on racing films, annually filming the Indy 500, the Half Moon Bay Drag races, the Bonneville Land Speed attempts, NASCAR, promotional fishing videos, and a documentary on Evel Kneivel. Al liked to tell stories about how he started his photographic career in the Navy with "wet plate" negatives, and then retired with Digital Video cameras. He ended up at KGO-TV News in the early 60s when Roger Grimsby was the Anchor. Al worked as a News Cameraman for KGO for over 30 years. He covered many of the top stories: the Patti Hearst kidnapping, Jonestown (he traveled to Guyana after the assassination of Congressman Leo Ryan), the assassinations of Mayor Moscone and Harvey Milk and many more.
He was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences in 2003.
Preceded in death by his ex-wife Edythe with whom they had 3 children.
Surviving are their 3 children Candace and husband Mike Foley; Robert "Bob" Bullock and fiancée Karen Bosley; Georgette and husband John Whitbred.
6 grandchildren Stephanie and husband Ken Feith; Lindsey Green; Sean Bullock; Erin and husband Sam Magill; Matthew and Meghan Whitbred.
4 great-grandchildren Kelly and Katie Feith; Tyler and Adam Bullock.
Also survived by his only sister Lillian 100 years old, brother Bill both of New York, and many nieces and nephews who called him Uncle "Bud." Al had many friends as well as colleagues from KGO-TV News.
"Fair winds and following seas."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019