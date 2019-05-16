Albert J. Chan November 13, 1920 - April 11, 2019 Albert Jeung Chan passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 in San Francisco at the age of 98. He was born in Xinhui, Guangdong, China on November 13, 1920 and immigrated to the United States in 1930. Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Rose M. Chan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Albert graduated from UC Berkeley with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Civil Engineering. Albert lived in San Francisco and Redwood City before having the opportunity to work in London for thirteen years. He traveled around the world for business and pleasure making friendships, enjoying different cultures and trying new food.

Albert worked on many water supply, irrigation and hydroelectric engineering projects. While in London, he consulted on international ventures, and worked on building earth and rock-fill dams in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

Albert engaged in many activities during his lifetime. He enjoyed camping, gardening, skiing, playing tennis, piloting small planes, sail racing and collecting antiques. In his retired years, he took up painting and enjoyed watching football and basketball.

Albert is survived by his three children Valerie, Sharon, and Jeffrey (Sue); grandchildren Christopher (Colleen), Andrew (Michelle), Elaine (Joseph), Marilee (David), and Daryl (Julie); great-grandchildren Jack, Joseph, Tiffany, Dustin, Taylor, Ethan, Jonathan, Jaden, Jordan, Grant, Avery, Coraline, and Noah; his brother Robert H. Chan (Sara); sister in-laws Marion Chan (Robert), Elizabeth Lew (David), and Tamara Chan; and numerous nieces and nephews.



