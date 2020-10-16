Albert Domingo

Albert Ducusin DomingoIt is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Albert Ducusin Domingo announce his unexpected passing on October 13th, 2020.Albert was born in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines in 1950 where he spent part of his childhood and came to the US in 1960. He relocated to San Francisco and has been a long time resident since.Albert graduated Galileo High School, then attended City College of San Francisco and went on to become a Radiologic Technologist. He worked in the Radiology Department of California Pacific Medical Center at the California Campus for 42 years and at St Luke's Hospital concurrently for 5 years. Albert met the love of his life, Cheryl, at his workplace of CPMC and they married in 1976. They shared a loving relationship and welcomed two children together. On his off time he liked attending family gatherings and going on road trips to Las Vegas, Reno, Disneyland and national parks. He also enjoyed visiting his sister, Evelyn ,in Kings Beach, Lake Tahoe.After his retirement he loved spending more time with his family. Albert and his wife enjoyed walking their rescue dogs, Penny and Max. He liked traveling and was able to visit Italy, Thailand, Japan, and Greece. His most recent trip was to Walt Disney World. He loved going to casinos and gambling with his brother Ruben. You could always count on him to get his weekly lottery tickets. He enjoyed cooking and eating good food, with crab being his favorite. Albert was an avid sports fan and you could always find him watching his favorite teams, the Golden State Warriors and the 49ers.Albert leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Cheryl, daughter Heather and son Adrian. He joins in eternal rest, his parents Jesus and Emigdia Domingo, in-laws Leonard and Esther Lucy, brother-in-law Allen Lucy and nephew Edward Domingo. He is survived by brother Warlito (Maryann), brother Ruben (Nelly), his sister Evelyn, and nieces and nephews: Katrina, Alyson, Kaylan, Brandon and Joseph.Albert was a devoted husband and loving generous father. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his youthful, adventurous spirit and kind, gentle soul.We love and miss you so much Dad and we will see you someday on the other side. Until then we will hold the memories of our time together in our hearts and cherish them forever.Private services will be held. Interment at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma.