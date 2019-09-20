|
Dr. Albert FrietzscheAlbert Frietzsche Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family.
A fourth-generation San Franciscan, Albert was born on May 19, 1936 to Albert (Sr.) and Helen (Devlin) Frietzsche. A gifted student, he attended Notre Dame des Victoires, St. Ignatius High School, the University of Santa Clara and received his Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska. Albert was an avid swimmer and member of the debate team at St. Ignatius and a 75-year member of The Olympic Club.
At Creighton, he met the love of his life, Sandra Biittner, and they married at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha on September 10, 1960. Blissfully together for 59 years, they became the happy parents of five wonderful children: Stephen, Karol, Kurt, Eric and Susan. Albert's greatest joys were spending time with his family – especially attending his grandsons' sporting events – and sharing his love of travel, books and woodworking. He had a tremendous gift for telling stories and making people laugh.
Albert joined the medical staff at St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco where he was a highly respected internist and rheumatologist for over 50 years. Albert was honored to be Chief of Staff of St. Mary's (1977-79), Founding Fellow of the American Rheumatism Association in 1986, Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology, and Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at St. Mary's (1990-97). He served in the U.S. Navy as Lt. Commander at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. He was a proud member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church (San Francisco) where he served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. However, Albert's greatest honor was being the cherished physician for his many patients.
Albert is preceded in death by his father, Albert Sr., and his mother, Helen, and his sisters, Nancy Davis and Helen Kane. He is survived by his wife Sandra, his five children, Stephen (Kym), Karol (Noel), Kurt (Kirsten), Eric (Trine) and Susan (Jason). Albert's spirit and legacy will continue through his wife, children and eight grandsons whom he adored: Alex, Collin, Connor, Thomas, Drew, Matt, Finn and Sawyer.
Visitation for family and friends begins at 1:30pm followed by a funeral mass at 2:30pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in memory of Dr. Frietzsche to St. Mary's Medical Center Foundation – supportstmaryssf.org/donate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019