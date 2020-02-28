|
Albert John GuaspariLate of Millbrae, entered into rest on Feb. 24, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of Norma Guaspari since 1950. Loving father of Jeanne Millar (Robert); John Guaspari (Anne); Deborah Bushnell (Gary); Joseph Guaspari; James Guaspari (Slavka); AJ Guaspari (Julie). Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Al was a native of San Francisco and particularly proud of his military service during the Korean War.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial mass on Thursday, March 12th, at 11 a.m., at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, Millbrae. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to Mateo Lodge Inc., Redwood City; or NAMI of San Mateo County.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020