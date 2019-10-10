San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Albert Ish Jr. Obituary
Albert D. Ish, Jr. (Albie)

Albert D. Ish, Jr. (Albie) passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Albie was a proud second-generation native San Franciscan. Loving husband to Margaret, very proud father to Trey Ish, Erin Calvillo and Erin Bradley. Grandfather to Albie, Michael, Katie, Trey, Ella, Micah, Luca and Henry. Owner of Central Upholstery on Ocean Avenue. Graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Albie loved the outdoors, horseback riding, hunting and fishing. He left a legacy of love, kindness, compassion and generosity that will be carried on by his surviving family. Service at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue in Daly City on October 17th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Family requests donations to in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
