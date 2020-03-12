|
|
Albert Francis Nuti
June 1932 ~ March 2020Albert Francis Nuti was born in June 1932 in San Francisco, California. He passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at the age of 87. Albert was the beloved husband of Dorothy Nuti for 62 years. He was the loving father of Mark Nuti, Paul Nuti, and his daughter, Lisa Simpson, and the beloved father-in-law of Maureen Nuti, Elizabeth Nuti, and Larry Simpson. He was also the cherished grandfather of Lauren and Meghan Nuti, Anna, Paul, and Eliza Nuti, and Christina and Joseph Simpson.
Albert graduated from Saint Ignatius High School and the University of San Francisco. He was an employee of the San Francisco Unified School District for 45 years serving as a teacher, counselor, and administrator. Albert was an avid reader, bridge player, and movie goer. He also loved to travel with Dorothy, and together they visited over 100 countries. He will be greatly missed, and he will always be remembered as an outstanding gentleman and scholar.
A private burial service will be held on March 19, 2020, and a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sequoia Hospital Foundation, Heart and Vascular Institute, 170 Alameda de las Pulgas, Redwood City, CA 94062.
https://www.sequoiahospitalfoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020