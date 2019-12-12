|
|
Albert James ThomsonAlbert James Thomson passed away on December 5th, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Thomson and Lisa Thomson, his longtime partner Sally Mellinger and her family, his many friends, and six granddogs.
Albert was born in New York City on March 12, 1940 and lived on West 65th Street in Manhattan for much of his childhood, where he played stickball in the street and got up to plenty of city kid hijinks. He attended New York University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (cum laude) from the School of Commerce, Accounts, and Business, and after graduation, became a Certified Public Account. He married Joyce Henry in 1965 and in 1968, moved west for the cush lifestyle, good weather, and beautiful scenery of the Bay Area…and never looked back.
Throughout his successful career, Albert worked for a number of banks and savings and loans in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo Counties. He retired as Chief Financial Officer from Gateway Bank at the age of 63, and provided consulting services for several years to follow. In retirement, he volunteered through AARP to help seniors and low income individuals with their tax returns.
Albert loved to travel and visited dozens of countries across the globe, from China to Egypt, New Zealand to the Galapagos Islands. He also loved the outdoors, including hiking, camping, river rafting, and in his younger years, rock climbing. He was an avid reader. He was a big fan of bad jokes and enjoyed making his daughters roll their eyes at his humor. At the age of 79, he still refused to eat his vegetables.
He spent the last days of his life with family and friends, eating whatever he liked (including two servings of La Fonda's chicken enchiladas and an order of La Ginestra's veal parmigiana), enjoying a margarita or two, and watching Mel Brooks movies. He will be missed for a very long time.
Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Kidney Fund or . And remember, "a wet bird never flies at night".
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019