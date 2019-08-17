Home

Albert Frederick Wulfekuhler III

August 18, 1929 – January 10, 2011

Our father would have been ninety today.

Albert (Fritz) was born in 1929 in Denver, Colorado and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii. His family was evacuated after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and returned in 1945 from San Francisco. The City made a lasting impression.

After graduating from Hilo High, Fritz enlisted in the U.S. Army. He graduated from University of Colorado Boulder, earned his C.P.A. and returned to Honolulu as Controller of Waikiki Development Company. Fritz was President of the United Cerebral Palsy Association, on the Board of Directors of the Electronics Institute and Chairman of the 50th Hawaiian State Fair.

He married Helen Boyd and returned to San Francisco as V.P. and Controller at Dean Witter and raised his family in Lafayette, enjoying 49ers football games and becoming a lifelong runner, finishing two marathons.

Fritz was passionate about sports, politics and social justice. He spent eight years as a volunteer-mentor at San Quentin Prison supporting inmate rehabilitation. Fritz was a proud progressive Democrat, proponent of gun control, supporter of Amnesty International and a member of the ACLU.

His children Kurt, Katrina, Kim, Kirsten and our families celebrate his life today.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
