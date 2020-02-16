Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
510-658-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Yuen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Yuen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Yuen Obituary
Albert Man Yee Yuen

Albert Man Yee Yuen peacefully passed away February 13, 2020 in Oakland, California.
He was born on April 24, 1948 in China.
Albert was the beloved husband and best friend to his one and only love of 52 years, Grace.
He was the best father to Jennifer, son in law David, Rebecca, Patricia, and son in law Bert. He was a doting grandfather to two granddaughters.
He was a loving big brother to Norman and sister in law Ione.
He was a father figure and hero to his nephews and nieces and many friends across the world.
He loved to sing and perform for others. He cooked delicious meals to feed us all.
His love spread wide and his smile and laughter were brilliant.
Please come show your love to Albert on February 24, 2020 at 1100 at Mountain View Cemetery Tower Chapel, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, California, 94611.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -