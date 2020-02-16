|
|
Albert Man Yee YuenAlbert Man Yee Yuen peacefully passed away February 13, 2020 in Oakland, California.
He was born on April 24, 1948 in China.
Albert was the beloved husband and best friend to his one and only love of 52 years, Grace.
He was the best father to Jennifer, son in law David, Rebecca, Patricia, and son in law Bert. He was a doting grandfather to two granddaughters.
He was a loving big brother to Norman and sister in law Ione.
He was a father figure and hero to his nephews and nieces and many friends across the world.
He loved to sing and perform for others. He cooked delicious meals to feed us all.
His love spread wide and his smile and laughter were brilliant.
Please come show your love to Albert on February 24, 2020 at 1100 at Mountain View Cemetery Tower Chapel, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, California, 94611.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020