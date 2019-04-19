Alberta M. Boschetto September 25, 1922 - April 17, 2019 Born in Groveland, CA, Alberta grew up in Angels Camp. She moved to San Leandro with her husband and worked as a bookkeeper for several local companies. Alberta enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She was an avid bowler with several 300 games. She loved to gamble playing dice, bingo, and "Let it Ride!" She enjoyed her margaritas and marionberry pie with ice cream. Predeceased by her husband, Domenic Boschetto, she is survived by several nephews, her niece, and many wonderful friends. Alberta was good hearted, generous, had a wicked sense of humor, and loved life. She will be missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be held Monday April 22 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, and a Celebration of her life will be held Tuesday April 23 at 10:00 AM at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave San Leandro, CA 94577 510-483-0123





