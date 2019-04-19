Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Boschetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Boschetto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alberta Boschetto Obituary
Alberta M. Boschetto

September 25, 1922 - April 17, 2019

Born in Groveland, CA, Alberta grew up in Angels Camp. She moved to San Leandro with her husband and worked as a bookkeeper for several local companies. Alberta enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She was an avid bowler with several 300 games. She loved to gamble playing dice, bingo, and "Let it Ride!" She enjoyed her margaritas and marionberry pie with ice cream. Predeceased by her husband, Domenic Boschetto, she is survived by several nephews, her niece, and many wonderful friends. Alberta was good hearted, generous, had a wicked sense of humor, and loved life. She will be missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be held Monday April 22 from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, and a Celebration of her life will be held Tuesday April 23 at 10:00 AM at Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave San Leandro, CA 94577 510-483-0123

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santos-Robinson Mortuary
Download Now