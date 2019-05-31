Alberta M. Fross September 2, 1926 - May 26, 2019 Fondly known as Sis and Elbert to many, passed away on Sunday, May 26th in her home surrounded by love.



A third generation San Franciscan born September 2, 1926 to Alberta M. Moloney(Collins), Sr and James T. Moloney, Sr. Married for 63 years to Roy M Fross whom she met while working at the Port of San Francisco.



A proud Lincoln H.S graduate of the pioneering class of '44. Over the years she maintained the close bond of her 13 school chums. Surviving her are Bunny, Pat, Mern and Carol.



She was an involved parent in the schools, Parkside improvement, SPEAK and city politics. She would call her Supervisor or City Hall to make her opinions known. One day the phone rang. The caller said, "This is Gavin. May I speak to Alberta?" Alberta loved to camp and in fact introduced Roy to it. The family spent many vacations at Standish and Hickey State Park.

Alberta is survived by her children, Daniel Fross (Debbie) and Susan Fross; Grandchildren Tim and Gina; Her adored Rutman and Singer nieces and nephews;and the Moloney, Klan, Fross, and Levit cousins who were so attentive to her and Roy.

Predeceased by husband Roy(2013) and brothers James T Moloney Jr.George Collins Moloney



Alberta volunteered over her lifetime starting with the Society to Prevent Blindness, and on to the PTA, Children's Home Society , and then 30 years at the California Academy of Sciences.

Service

Saturday, June 15, 2019

St Gabriel Church

2959 40th Avenue

San Francisco

10:30am Rosary

11:00am Memorial Mass



Reception and lunch:

United Irish Cultural Center

2700 45th Ave, San Francisco,



Donations to the or the San Francisco Symphony. Thank you to her loving caregivers who were true companions: Lida, Belinda, Emma, Tess and Flora; and her caring doctors.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 2 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary