Alberta Marie (Bertie) Lesko Alberta Marie (Bertie) Lesko died peacefully on February 28, 2019 in her Greenbrae home, where she had resided since 1955. She was 95.

Bertie was born to Edward J. and Wilma Barta on September 25, 1923 in Iowa City, Iowa. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where she met her future husband Clarence A. (Cal) Lesko. While Cal served in the Marines in WWII, Bertie wrote a letter to him every day.

After the war, the Barta family moved west, settling in Albany California. Cal followed and they were married March 30, 1946. While Cal studied medicine, Bertie supported the family, first as an analytical chemist at H.J. Heinz and then as co-director of the Berkeley Hills Cooperative Nursery School. The family moved to Marin in 1955 when Cal began his OB-GYN practice.

In Marin, Bertie devoted her energy to her family. When the youngest, Kevin, was in high school, she enrolled in Dominican College. After earning a Master's in Education, she taught special education at Bacich Elementary School and A.E. Kent Middle School in Kentfield.

Bertie had a life-long love of reading, music and dance, the outdoor world, and travel. Most family vacations centered on camping, hiking, backpacking or sailing on the SF Bay. She and Cal were very active with the Mill Valley Scottish Dancers and took Sierra Club hiking trips to South America and Nepal. After Cal's passing, Bertie continued Scottish dancing well into her 90s and took one special international travel adventure each year in memory of their shared love. She also began her weekly rounds of visiting Marc and Kevin's families, one day each, enjoying her grandchildren and helping with family chores.

In her own words, Bertie wanted to "live a life that mattered." She was kind, compassionate and cheerful by nature, sowing the seeds of love, hope, joy, forgiveness, faith and understanding wherever she found anger, pain, despair or sadness. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Ross, and served on Vestry for many years.

Bertie and her family are most grateful for the help provided in recent years by Home Instead Senior Care – Marin County, and care-givers Jan, Kathryn, Lai and Sisi.

Bertie is survived by her children Patricia M. (Ronald Novak) of Chatt Hills, GA, Edward R. (Teresa) of Plymouth, MA, Marc C. (Connie Dahl) of Pleasanton and Kevin T. (Caryn) of Oakland; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her brother Arthur E. Barta (Anne) of Grass Valley and her brother-in-law Robert J. Lesko (Pat) of Gilroy. She was predeceased by her husband Cal in 1987.

A service celebrating Bertie's life will be held May 11, 11:30 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ross. Friends are invited to join the family immediately afterwards for a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.

