|
|
Alda Maggiora
September 4, 1928 - January 25, 2020Alda Maggiora, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend has joined the other angels in heaven. Alda passed away peacefully on Sat., Jan. 25th, 2020, at Aegis Living in Corte Madera. She leaves behind a legacy to her cherished North Beach and Marina neighborhoods in San Francisco where she was born to Antonia and Francesco Maggiora on Sept. 4, 1928.
Alda's resilient spirit was forged early in life due to her mother's early passing. She bravely stepped in to fill the void by working and caring for the household all while still attending high school. Alda was fiercely proud of her Italian heritage and found great joy in sharing many Italian traditions and delicacies with customers at Gloria Sausage Factory, the North Beach delicatessen she ran for many years alongside her father Francesco, her brother Giuseppe, and her cousin Cy. She was blessed to have inherited her father's love of food and was always thrilled to create new memories by sharing her amazing culinary expertise with others. Alda had a passion for the opera and enjoyed many a visit from adoring celebrities such as Luciano Pavarotti.
To say that Alda had a big heart would be an understatement. Alda always put others first and never hesitated to offer her unflinching support to family and friends. She was a devoted, nurturing caregiver on one hand, and a feisty, assertive, outspoken force to be reckoned with on the other! Her dear, beautiful, larger-than-life spirit will be truly missed by her family.
Alda's life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Fri., Feb. 7 at 10:30 am at Saints Peter & Paul Church in San Francisco. Interment and burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in her memory to Salesian Boys' & Girls' Club of San Francisco, Hanna Boys Center of Sonoma, , or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020