Alden Borserio
March 17, 1924 - October 23, 2019Alden (Al) Borserio of South San Francisco passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Al was born on March 17, 1924 in Gilroy, CA. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. He was a long time Officer of the South San Francisco Police Department and a member of the Elks Lodge #2091. He is predeceased by his parents, Vincenzo and Mary Borserio. A viewing will be held at the Garden Chapel in South San Francisco on Monday, October 28th between 2 and 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Police Athletic League or the Elk's Lodge Scholarship Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019