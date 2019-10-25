Home

Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Alden Borserio


1924 - 2019
Alden Borserio Obituary
Alden Borserio

March 17, 1924 - October 23, 2019

Alden (Al) Borserio of South San Francisco passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Al was born on March 17, 1924 in Gilroy, CA. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. He was a long time Officer of the South San Francisco Police Department and a member of the Elks Lodge #2091. He is predeceased by his parents, Vincenzo and Mary Borserio. A viewing will be held at the Garden Chapel in South San Francisco on Monday, October 28th between 2 and 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Police Athletic League or the Elk's Lodge Scholarship Fund.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
Remember
View All
