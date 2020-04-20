|
Aldo C. CimaProud to be a SF Native, born 9/21/24 to Louise and George Cima, Aldo died, 4/17/20, peacefully from natural causes in his long-time home in Bodega Bay after 95 full years of a very rich and charmed life. Aldo had friends everywhere and he was beloved by them and by his family.
Aldo bravely served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Combat Infantry in WWII, 36th Division. Wounded in action at Monte Cassino, Italy he was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.
Aldo returned to his beloved City by the Bay where he met and married the love of his life, Vivian. While raising their son, Aldo went to work for the City and County of SF as a truck driver (International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 266). With his willingness to work hard, his winning personality, native intelligence, quick wit, and wicked-good golf game, Aldo ultimately became the Superintendent of Parks of San Francisco. He knew every square inch of the City and he treated the Parks, Harding Golf Course and all of the park facilities like the jewels he considered them to be.
Aldo and Vivian loved their loved their life in SF, but for weekend and vacation escapes, they built their dream home in Bodega Bay in 1975. It became their permanent home in 1984. Aldo embraced everything about Bodega Bay and he loved supporting the Bodega Bay lifestyle and his Bodega Harbour family. He was privileged to be an integral part of the hearts and families of many who knew him. The many accolades he received from the community over the years were a great source of pride and fulfillment for him.
Aldo is survived by his son, George and daughter in law, Kathy, both of whom were very proud to call him Dad.
No services are planned per Aldo's request. Donations in honor of Aldo's memory may be made to The Bodega Bay Fish Festival or to Bodega Harbour Sea Gals
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020