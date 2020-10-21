Aldo Tigri

Aldo Emil Tigri
January 20, 1924 - October 19, 2020
Aldo Emil Tigri was born in 1924 to parents Ricardo Tigri and Theresa Minetto in San Francisco. Aldo passed away peacefully at a residential care home on October 19, 2020.
Preceded in death by his wife, Elvira (Vera) and daughter, Jeannie. Aldo is survived by his children: Robert (Arlene) and Lori (Mark); 5 grandchildren: Chris (Becky), Matt (Sarah), Eric (Sarah), Stacie (Justin) & Kelly (Ben) and 6 great-grandchildren.
Aldo worked for Cahill Construction Co. for 42 years. He was a corporal in the Army surviving WWII and was the recipient of the Soldier's Medal. Aldo enjoyed singing and getting others to join in. He enjoyed dinner outings with friends and family get-togethers. Aldo had a wonderful attitude and truly enjoyed life.
Private burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA. Donations preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hanna Boys Center.