1/1
Aldo Tigri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aldo Emil Tigri
January 20, 1924 - October 19, 2020
Aldo Emil Tigri was born in 1924 to parents Ricardo Tigri and Theresa Minetto in San Francisco. Aldo passed away peacefully at a residential care home on October 19, 2020.

Preceded in death by his wife, Elvira (Vera) and daughter, Jeannie. Aldo is survived by his children: Robert (Arlene) and Lori (Mark); 5 grandchildren: Chris (Becky), Matt (Sarah), Eric (Sarah), Stacie (Justin) & Kelly (Ben) and 6 great-grandchildren.

Aldo worked for Cahill Construction Co. for 42 years. He was a corporal in the Army surviving WWII and was the recipient of the Soldier's Medal. Aldo enjoyed singing and getting others to join in. He enjoyed dinner outings with friends and family get-togethers. Aldo had a wonderful attitude and truly enjoyed life.

Private burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA. Donations preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hanna Boys Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved