Alene MeyersWith her family at her side, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Meyers, Sr.; loving mother of Charlene (David) Hansen, Charles W. "Chip" (Linda) Meyers, Jr., and Geraldine "Gerri" (Brent) Brown; devoted daughter of the late Ernest and Ellen Aviani; dearest sister of the late Robert and Donald Aviani, and Brother Roger Kyran, F.S.C.; loving Non of Lisa (Mike), Shelley (Chris), Kevin (Emily), Megan (Tom), Analisa, Alexandra, Christiana, Ashley and Tyler; dearest great grandmother of Taylor, Alexis, Collin, Hailey, Johnny, Brooklyn, Dylan, and Ryan.
Alene was a native of San Francisco and graduated from St. Anne's Grammar School, the Pioneer Class of Lincoln High School and St. Joseph's College of Nursing.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass Friday, February 28th, 11:00am at St. Stephen Church, 601 Eucalyptus Dr., SF. Donations may be made to the Brother Kyran Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Mary's College, P.O. Box 4300, Moraga, CA 94575-4300, St. Vincent De Paul Society SF (svdp-sf.org), or your favorite preferred charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020