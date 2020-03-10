|
Alex Maridakis
December 29, 1929 - March 5, 2020Alex Maridakis passed away peacefully in his home in San Mateo after a courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure. His strong will and personality made him stand out among others. He loved his family and community of friends greatly and will be missed by all of them.
Alex was born in Ambridge PA, the son of Greek Immigrant's, Nick, of Crete Greece and Helen of Samos Greece. He was a renowned boxer and was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Alex was married to his wife Jean (Evgenia) of Crete Greece in Ambridge in 1956 for 62 years. In 1964 he moved his family to San Mateo, CA. Alex worked for the FBI in Washington D.C. and later went into retail sales. Alex was a religious and devoted member of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox church in Belmont.
Alex is survived by his loving children: Nick Maridakis (Nat) of South San Francisco and Tony Maridakis of San Francisco; grandchildren: Monica Maridakis (Tito) of San Mateo and Panuwit DeMark of South San Francisco; and great-grandchildren: Nicolette Alvarez, Natalia Alexia Alvarez and Camila Evgenia Alvarez of San Mateo.
Visitation begins at 6:30pm followed by Trisagion Service at 7:30pm on Wednesday, March 11th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, March 12th at the Church of the Holy Cross, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont. Interment to follow at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020