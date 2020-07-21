1/1
Alex Nuno
1931 - 2020
Alex Jose Nuno
04/24/1931 - 07/17/2020
On July 17, 2020, The angels came to take Alex Jose Nuno home to be reunited with his Beloved Father and Mother, Augustine and Alexandra Nuno, his Brothers Joseph, Gustavo and Joey Nuno, Sister Olivia Nuno Garcia, Niece Michelle Garcia and Nephew Eric Patroni. La Familia! Alex adored his family. He is survived by his loving wife, sole-mate and best friend of 42 years, Laura Marino Nuno, loving father to Susan Buhagiar(Johnny), Patricia Nuno-Willers(Eddie), and Catherine Nuno-Lee(Frank). He was the idolized Grandpa to Joshua, Jordan, and Jason Buhagiar, Jennifer Willers-Machado and Benjamin Willers, and Enrique Roman. Proud Great Grandpa to Jada, Ethan, Jessa, Elisa, Jace, Jay Jay, Evelyn and Naomi. Loving Brother-in-law to Bonnie Nuno, and favorite Uncle to Ronald Nuno, Sandra Nuno Hirschmann, Adrienne Patroni, Toni Nuno Wallace and Mickey Nuno. He was a native of San Francisco born April 24, 1931 who was loved by all. We will truly miss that infectious laugh and beautiful smile. He will always remain in our hearts. So until we meet again .....
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of His Life will take place at a later date. Donations In his name to the Heart Fund, Diabetes Foundation or National Kidney Foundation preferred.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Dear Laura, I was so sorry to hear about your husband Al. I know your pain but your loving memories of your years together will remain in your heart forever. Take care. With heartfelt sympathy, Silvia Berndtson
Silvia Berndtson
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Al’s passing. He was a wonderful man and we always had fun and lots of laughter when we were together. May he Rest In Peace.
Ed and Nancy Bourne
Family
