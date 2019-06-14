|
|
Alexander V. DudoroffPassed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Natalie; loving father of Elizabeth (Daniel), Larissa (Mike), Michael (Jennifer); caring grandpa of Liza, Sean (Miriam), Eric (Barbora), Michelle (Aaron), Katie, and Alex.
Alex was born in Kushiro, Japan in 1931 and came to SF in 1948. He attended Lowell High School, served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of SF Lithographers Union for over 40 years. Alex loved vacations in Hawaii with Natalie and watching the 49ers, Giants and Warriors. We would like to thank everyone at Westborough Royale for the loving care provided to our Dad.
Panihida Monday June 17, 2019 at 5:30pm and Funeral Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Virgin Cathedral, 6210 Geary Blvd. San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019