Alexander Blaikie LongJanuary 16, 1943 - October 29, 2020Alexander Long died peacefully at his San Francisco home on October 29, 2020 at the age of 77. To learn more about his life, join us at www.ablong.com . Alex is survived by his wife Anne, his son Gregory, and a beloved extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to one of Alex's passions, Redwood Coast Medical Systems, at www.RCMS.org