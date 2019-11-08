|
|
Alexander Peter Poulos
1929 ~ 2019Resident of Concord, California
Alex Poulos died unexpectedly in his home on September 24,2019. His was truly A Wonderful Life and at close to 90 years of age, it was cut short and his loss is immeasurable.Alex was born in Oakland, CA to parents who immigrated from Greece and was a proud First Generation American. He grew up in the Piedmont section of Oakland, with lots of extended family he remained close to his entire life and was always a proud Oakland native. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School, a year ahead of Clint Eastwood, and would go on to San Francisco State University, where he majored in Business. While in college, he worked at the department store, Roos Brothers, in Oakland, where he met the love of his life, E.B. He loved her from the start and never stopped. He was drafted during the Korean War, and he and E.B were married in 1951, prior to his going into the Air National Guard. He spent three years in the Guard, and then another year and a half in the Air Force. Alex was honored to serve his country, but was happy to return to civilian life. He returned to Roos Brothers, before landing a job at E.I. Du Pont, where he worked in various positions in the Chemical Division. While there, he and E.B. welcomed a son, Matthew and later a daughter, Marianne. The Poulos' were a tight-knit family and loved being together. Alex retired from Du Pont after almost 30 years, and he and E.B. proceeded to do what they loved best: travel. They traveled the world and lived life to the fullest until E.B.'s death in 2006. Devastated by this loss, Alex was determined to stay busy and joined numerous organizations such as the SIRS, the Concord Historical Society, the Pleasant Hill Seniors, and the Concord Bocce Ball League. He also continued to travel nationally and internationally and took a yearly travel class through Pleasant Hill Adult Education. Alex also had a love for the arts, routinely attending the theater, concerts, museums, lectures, and movies. He was also a long time KQED member, which he watched primarily, and A's and Raiders fan, attending A's games annually.Alex's favorite pastime though was being with his children and their families, all of whom he loved. Alex had a huge social network, staying in touch with everyone and took wonderful care of himself and everyone. Alex was predeceased by his parents, Helen & Peter, older brother Connie, older sister Stacia, and his beloved wife of 55 years, E.B. He is survived by son Matthew, his wife Joyce, their sons Lance and Daniel, two great-grandchildren Kaylee & Easton,his daughter Marianne, her husband Josh, and their daughters Kelsey and Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . A Celebration of Life will be held later this month, on Alex's 90th birthday.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019