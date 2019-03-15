Resources More Obituaries for Alexander Reyes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alexander Reyes

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alexander Reyes August 12, 1957 - February 7, 2019

Alexander Reyes, of San Francisco, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:11pm. The exact time of passing was fitting for a man who lived his life following the signs of the cosmos he knew were laid out for him. He had an extraordinary intellect and understanding of all walks of life, from ancient history of each and every civilization, to foods and music of the modern world. What was most important to him was that every human being be afforded justice as well as equal rights and that our system of society be managed in a way that allows this. He fought his whole life, through protest, written word, pacifism, activism and education to ensure that society, and its people, could get there. He practiced this in both the micro- and macro- sense. When around people, he escaped into the world that they were creating and conveying to him through listening, not just to their words, but to their hearts. At the same time, where he could, he strived to share his message with the world that democracy and principles should be our constant compass as the world grows more and more complicated. He questioned religion and the government amicably as he believed that these institutions that hold so much weight should never abuse their power and always be held accountable.



Growing up in Antioch, California, the only son of Chris Reyes, a union leader, in the 1960s and 1970s, Alex was granted a scholarship to the prestigious University of Notre Dame. He left school early and eventually headed to Washington, D.C. where he found himself at the center of a growing movement of young people who challenged the policies of the Reagan Administration and the new wave of neo-imperialism that was spreading toward the end of the Cold War. His philosophy was that no people should control other people. Simply, it was not right. In this fight, he was arrested and challenged by various groups.



Alex met Raquel Baldocchi of San Francisco in 2004. They married in 2006. The relationship was special as they both met later in life and shared an inquisitive mindset and outlook. Raquel is a painter while Alex was an art enthusiast.



Alex followed the lives of modern revolutionaries such as MLK, JFK, Frederick Douglass and Vaclav Pavel through their writing and biographies. He traveled the world with his bride, Raquel, to places such as Havana, Prague and Rome where he felt the weight of history. Both of these elements came together for one of the greatest moments in his life where he visited MLK's church in Atlanta.



Throughout his life he longed to go back to school to complete his degree. He finally had that chance and graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Political Science. This was one, if not the, greatest accomplishments of his life, to go back to school later in life and fulfill his promise to his younger self.



Alex leaves behind a loving wife, Raquel, a proud son, Emil, and a adoring sister, Susie. They are immensely proud of him and will keep his memory alive in their hearts.



A private memorial celebration will be held in San Francisco in early April.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries