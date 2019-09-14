|
Alexander Victor Vert
August 22, 1923 - September 6, 2019Al died on September 6, 2019, at the age of 96 after a long illness.
A resident of San Francisco since the mid-1940's, Al worked for the San Francisco News Call Bulletin, Examiner, and Chronicle newspapers for more than 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 921. For many years, Al was a fixture at the Bay Area horse racing tracks as he delivered the Examiner and managed the newspaper vendors at Bay Meadows, Golden Gate Fields and the county fair tracks.
Al was born August 22, 1923, in Cedar, Michigan, to Anna and Alexander Vert. He left home at the age of 14 to work on a local farm near Cedar then moved to Traverse City where he worked as a fry cook. He worked on the General Motors assembly line in Detroit before joining the U.S. Marine Corp in 1942.
He served in the South Pacific in WWII. After recovering from his injuries and malaria, Al was posted to the military police in San Francisco. He met his wife Rita while working as an MP on Third Street in the area then known as Butcher Town.
As a Marine Reservist, he returned to duty in the Korean War and survived The Battle of Chosin Reservoir (Nov. 27 – Dec. 13, 1950). He was a member of the 'The Chosin Few,' the fraternity of Marines who survived the ordeal. He took great pride in being a lifelong critic of General MacArthur.
Besides being a Teamster and newspaper man, he was a skilled carpenter, woodworker, tailor, upholsterer, mechanic and electrician, talents which came in handy when he and Rita took ownership of Morrow's (Borden's) Creamery coffee shop on Third Street. He bought, repaired, and sold dozens of cars and helped many people repair their cars and homes.
In the '60s, Al and Rita took up square dancing and were members of the Caper Cutters and Calico Cats. They were also lifelong card players. In retirement Al was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Senior Club and helped to keep the Bingo game, PA system and kitchen operational. Al and Rita celebrated their 48th anniversary a few months before Rita's death in 1996.
Al is survived by his son Mark (Norah Spear), grandson Graham, long-time companion Sally Nulty, and numerous siblings and cousins, nieces and nephews. Al is also preceded in death by his son Eugene (d. 1989).
Al will be laid to rest beside Rita at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, CA. The family is grateful to the staffs of the San Francisco VA and Westborough Manor who helped him over the years.
Services are private. Donations can be made to a veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019