Alfonso Rocciola
December 14, 1937- October 19, 2020
Alfonso passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 19th with his loving family by his side. Alfonso was born in Savona, Italy predeceased by his father, Pasquale Rocciola, his mother, Angelina Ferrigno, and his beloved sister, Annunziata.
In his youth, Alfonso was an avid soccer player and Juventus was his favorite team beginning at the age of eight. In his teens he was asked to join " I Ragazzi di Savona," a Junior National League of professional soccer players under the Savona League. However, being a soccer player in the 50s was not considered a worthwhile profession, and his father did not give his consent. Alfonso continued his studies and after his mandatory two years and two months in the Italian Navy, he took part in a national recruitment for the Engineering Department of the Italian National Railroad. Out of 50,000 applicants he was selected based on merit to fill one of the fifty positions.
Destiny played its hand in 1957 and Alfonso met Marisa Zanarini in Savona. It was love at first sight and forever. She was an American Italian visiting her family in Italy for the summer. They corresponded until 1962 when she returned and they married. The Italian Engineer came to America where he began a successful life career in Construction starting as a carpenter. With his many talents and strong work ethic, Alfonso advanced to supervisory positions and onto Senior Superintendent, which he held for many years. Priding himself in working for the Nibbi Brothers for 50 years, Alfonso was so very proud of the projects he both led and worked on. Some of the most meaningful and life-changing projects were The Cliff House, The Porziuncola of Saint Francis, and The Exploratorium. He was recently awarded the Marino Nibbi Award, which honored Alfonso's steadfast dedication and passion for his work, colleagues, and the Nibbi family. He received the award days before his passing and was honored further with the building of a bocce ball court between the oak trees in his and Marisa's backyard. We look forward to playing bocce ball games under the oaks in his memory.
He was a social member of the Marche Club and the Scacciapensieri Social Club, of which he enjoyed their monthly Monday night dinners.
Alfonso worked hard to provide for his family all of his life and would always say that, "family comes first." His kindness, humor, smile, and stories will be deeply missed by all. Alfonso was a loving husband for 58 years to Marisa, and a devoted father to Angela (Charlie), Viviana (Alex), and Dino (Miaja). He was a proud and loving Nono to Anna, Alexis, Dominic, Chiara, and Sidney. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Gianfranco, nephew Mauro (Anna) and Filippo who reside in Savona, and many other cousins in Italy.
Throughout his life his love of sports continued, especially his love of soccer. A faithful fan of his favorite team, Juventus, he would say, "Sono Juventino fino alla fine" (I am a Juventus fan until the end). We will miss him and his passionate outbursts during games… "GOL!" We will carry on his love of sports by faithfully watching games as a family.
Fo, Papi, Dad, Papa, Nono, we will all miss you in our own way and you are forever in our hearts.
A private invitation only funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27th, at Our Lady of Loretto Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
in his memory.