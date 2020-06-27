Alfred Bertrum Barsten

January 8, 1931 - June 19, 2020

Al departed peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. His wife, Louise, and daughter, Julie, were by his side.



Al was born in San Francisco and raised in Daly City, CA. He was the only child of Alfred Barsten, Sr. and Ethel Rose Barsten. He had 5 older siblings from his mother's first marriage.



He joined the Navy during the Korean War, working in aviation electronics. Thanks to the GI bill, he went on to college--the first is his family to do so. He studied Business at San Jose State University. There, in a philosophy class, he met and fell for Louise Villarreal. She was enchanted by him, too, and they married within the year. He went on to graduate school and received his MBA from Stanford University in 1960.



Al and Louise raised their two children in Saratoga, CA. He worked in finance at IBM for nearly 30 years, saying he was the "luckiest guy in the world" to have worked there. After retiring, he and Louise moved to Nevada City, CA where they lived amid nature for over 20 years.



In 2015, they moved back to the Bay Area to be near family. During his decline, Louise lovingly cared for him at home until it became too difficult to do so. He spent his last 9 months in the care of the wonderful folks at Bloomingdale Court and Hope Hospice in Livermore, CA



Al possessed a Viking spirit and the soul of a poet. He had an irrepressible sense of humor until the end, and the ability to see the best in everyone always. Though a learned man, he was ever humble and gentle, satisfied with the love of family and the simple things in life. He lived with a heart full of gratitude, and his family and those who came to know him will be forever grateful for his having lived.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Barsten; his son, Greg Barsten and daughter-in-law, Jana Barsten; his daughter, Julie Barsten Pascualy and son-in-law, David Pascualy; his granddaughters Gabriela Pascualy, Kira Barsten, Sierra Barsten, and Catalina Pascualy; and numerous adored nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. They would like to thank Hope Hospice and Dr. Iqbal Omarali and all the caregivers who helped care for Al with such kindness and compassion.





