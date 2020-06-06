Alfred Bucchianeri
Alfred L. Bucchianeri
January 10, 1918 - June 2, 2020
Alfred L. Bucchianeri - January 10, 1918 - June 2, 2020 died peacefully at home of heart failure.
Only son of the late Lelio and Argene Bucchianeri of Lucca, Italy and Visitacion Valley, San Francisco, CA.
Al is a graduate of SFO Community College and worked briefly with the Naval Supply. At the suggestion of his supervisor, he applied with Chevron Corporation where he started in the mail room and moved on to the Accounting Department, and retired after 36 years of service.
Al is a good son to his mother whom he took care from the time his father died when he was 25 years old and up to the time of his Mom's death at 91 years old. He has also helped a lot of seniors.
In early 1995, he met Joyce in the company's van pool that led to their marriage in a Catholic Rites at Holy Angels Church, Daly City, CA on Feb. 3, 1996.
He divided his time after retirement in SFO, CA and Paradise Valley Estate, Fairfield, CA. In their 24 years and four months together, they traveled extensively to Asia, Europe and Africa. Al was a previous member of the YMI St. John Basco's Council #613; Chevron Retirees Association, SFO Chapter; Chevron SoHo President; Lucchesi Nel Mondo, SFO; and was a Lector in their Parish, and also was a 49ers season ticket holder.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation, rosary and mass will be held at the Church of the Visitacion on 06/09/2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Committal will be held at the Mausoleum of the Fairmont Memorial Park at 3:00 P.M.
Beloved and good husband of Joyce and is survived by cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews from Italy, Philippines, and USA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
