Alfred D. Hall, Pharm. D.
Apr 25, 1935 - Mar 19, 2020Born in SF at French Hospital to Lucy & Nom Hall on April 25, 1935 and died peacefully at home on March 19, 2020 with family at his side. He attended Commodore Stockton, Francisco Jr Hi, Commerce Hi and UCSF Pharmacy School. He lived a wonderful life until the past two years, dealing with the sudden death of his son and his own declining health.
Survived by loving wife Sharlene, daughter Julie Rohrer (Dennis), son David (predeceased), sisters Margaret Zavertnik (Len--Peter, Susan), Mildred Hall, and many relatives from the Hall, Tom, and Low families. He was "Uncle Al" to all the Spruce St. kids, extended church family kids and young people.
As a teenager, he was a member of the Cherokees-YMCA club growing up in the Cameron House youth program from 1949 into early young adulthood, where he met Shar. They were members of CH and the Presbyterian Church in Chinatown as leaders, teachers and elders of the Session and continued their service and support for many years. Al and Shar married on June 21, 1958, one of ten couples in a summer-long flourish of showers, weddings and banquets that year.
Al owned Hall's Pharmacy in the Richmond district for over 30 years; patients relied on him for information on their medication and sometimes made decisions even over their own doctor's advice. He taught first-year UCSF pharmacy students OTC classes as a volunteer teacher for over 30 years, mentored student interns who worked their required hours at the pharmacy. After closing his store in 1998, he worked for Safeway and Walgreens before retiring in 2012.
During his early years of retirement, he continued to teach at UCSF, volunteered at CH in the BAP program and helped cook for many CH events. He loved entertaining friends and family with gourmet meals paired with fine wines concluding with awesome desserts. Chef AL prepared amazing private party dinners for several CH fund-raisers.
He enjoyed symphony and sports, was an avid Bear Backer, attended Cal games, and a long time 49ers and Warriors rooter.
Al was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and faithful friend, whom we love and miss and shall cherish in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cameron House Foundation, Presbyterian Church in Chinatown or UCSF School of Pharmacy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020