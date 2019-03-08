Alfred " Nick " Lemos 1926 - 2019 Alfred "Nick" Lemos of Belmont California passed away peacefully after 92 years of living a wonderful and fulfilling life at his home in Belmont. He was a loving husband to his late wife Beverly and loving father to his late son Mike. Nick is survived by his son Rick and wife Michelle, grandchildren Gina and husband Andy, Matt and wife Bridget, Bryan, Michael and wife Jodi, and Jeremy and wife Arista. He is also survived by his cherished ten great grandchildren. Nick grew up in San Francisco and attended Balboa High School in San Francisco. He worked in the family business, A.L. Lemos Company, as a bookbinder from a young age. Nick joined the Navy during World War II serving aboard the USS Pilot #104 mine sweeper. Shortly after returning from duty he married his high school sweetheart Beverly Carson. They bought their first house in Millbrae and he enjoyed playing on the "Northenders" adult softball team winning numerous city championships. In 1960 they moved to a larger house in Belmont on South Road while Nick helped build up the family business. Through their good friends Dick and Audrey Seiler, Nick and Bev were introduced to the sport of water ski racing and joined the National Water Ski Racing Association. Nick raced both regionally with in the state and out of state for many national championships. He enjoyed many years at his vacation home in Clearlake hosting numerous family gatherings.

Nick leaves behind many friends and family who will remember him for his kindness, generosity, and wonderful sense of humor. A funeral will be held at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont at 11:00 am with a celebration of life to follow at The Elks Club Lodge in San Mateo.





